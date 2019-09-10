Ghana: MP Organises Medical Screening for Over 700 Constituents

press release

Mrs. Barbara Oteng - Gyasi, the Member of Parliament for the Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency, has organised a two-day health screening exercise for 700 constituents.

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with the Rebecca health outreach Programme, under the Rebecca Foundation with a team of medical doctors, laboratory technicians, physician assistants, dentists and nurses drawn from the University of Ghana Medical School.

Residents from Aboso Bremang, Obengkrom, Besikrom and Yawkrom who benefited from the exercise were diagnosed and treated for blood pressure, high blood sugar, diabetes, hepatitis B and malaria among others. Medicines were given to beneficiaries to treat ailments diagnosed.

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, Mr. Mozart K. Owuh, disclosed that the medical outreach has already covered 16 communities with over 1200 people in the constituency treated.

Mrs. Oteng-Gyasi is committed to finding solutions to the challenges facing the health sector in the constituency and hopeful the periodic screening exercise will improve the health of constituents to actualize the Sustainable Development Goals.