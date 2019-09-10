South Africa: Mob Attacks Quiet for Now - but Residents Fear Violence At Nightfall

9 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson and Bheki Simelane

Two people are dead and around 20 arrested after mob attacks and xenophobic violence erupted in Johannesburg again on Sunday. The police said the situation was under control on Monday, but residents were cautious there might be more violence come nightfall.

"It might seem quieter now but wait until it gets dark, that is when the violence escalates," said Jeppestown resident Mandla Mkhwanazi, 33, on Monday.

Violence erupted again in Jeppestown and spilled over into the Johannesburg CBD and Malvern on Sunday, a week after mobs began looting stores, attacking residents and setting properties and vehicles alight, purportedly in the name of xenophobia.

SAPS said two people were killed in the violence on Sunday, one in Jeppestown and one in Hillbrow, and around 20 people had been arrested. Almost 500 people were arrested last week as the violence spread throughout Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane. Eleven deaths are so far believed to be related to the violence.

SAPS fired stun grenades and rubber bullets on Sunday as a group, believed to be from the Jeppe men's hostel, marched through town towards the CBD, MTN taxi rank and Hillbrow. The situation appeared calm on Monday with many stores in the affected areas...

