Sudan: Bachelet Lauds Signing of Constitutional Document

9 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Geneva — The United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, commended Monday the signing of political and constitutional agreements by the Sudanese parties on August 17 for transition to a civilian and democratic rule in the country.

Bachelet stated in her address before the UNHRC 42nd session that the positive developments in Sudan deserve to be celebrated, pointing out that the constitutional document included a host of indications pertinent to human rights Issues.

The acting Head of Sudan permanent mission in Geneva, Ambassador Osman Abu-Fatima Adam, said that the statement of Michelle Bachelet' was a positive one and has hailed the political developments in the country, indicating that she welcomed Sudan's candid commitment to facilitate the task of the human rights mission in Sudan, pointing out that a technical mission of her office is currently in Khartoum to hold discussions to set up a country office in Khartoum.

Bachelet stressed in her statement the Human Rights Commission's full readiness to provide technical aid in areas of capacity building to the new government in Sudan, referring to the legal reforms mentioned in the constitutional document and transitional justice, besides the facing of challenges and support to the civil society and national institutions of human rights.

