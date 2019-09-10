Sudan: Finance and Central Bank Discuss Monetary Policy and Banks Situations

Khartoum — Minster of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Al Badawi has discussed a package of issues with Central Bank of Sudan Governor Yahya Hussein in the presence of the two deputies of governor, namely Al Mutasim Abd Allah AL Faki and Professor Badr Al Dein Ibrahim.

The meeting was the first of its kind following the recent appointment of the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning in the context of the formation of transitional government headed by prime Minister Abd Allah Hamdok.

The attendees to the meeting have discussed lots of macro-economic issue and the steps to be followed regarding the designed program for upcoming stage.

In addition, they agreed on coordination process between central bank and ministry of finance through holding periodical meetings aimed at crystallizing unified economic vision.