Sudan: Hamdok Affirms Concern to Promote Relations With Eritria

Khartoum — Prime Minister Abd Allah Hamdok affirmed his government concern to promote bilateral cooperation with Eritrea.

He pointed out that the two peoples have a unique characteristic relationship.

The prime minister gave this statement during a meeting with Eritrean President adviser Yamane Gubrab in his office Monday at Council of Ministers premises.

The Eritrean presidential adviser conveyed the congratulation of The Eritrean government to the Prime minister on the occasion of the formation of the Transitional Government.

The meeting has discussed the promotion of the future cooperation between the two countries in all walks of life.

Yamane unveiled the arrangements related to the proposed visit of Eritrean president Assisi Aforki to Sudan in shorter possible time.