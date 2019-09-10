Sudan: Hamdok Affirms Concern to Promote Relations With Eritria

9 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Abd Allah Hamdok affirmed his government concern to promote bilateral cooperation with Eritrea.

He pointed out that the two peoples have a unique characteristic relationship.

The prime minister gave this statement during a meeting with Eritrean President adviser Yamane Gubrab in his office Monday at Council of Ministers premises.

The Eritrean presidential adviser conveyed the congratulation of The Eritrean government to the Prime minister on the occasion of the formation of the Transitional Government.

The meeting has discussed the promotion of the future cooperation between the two countries in all walks of life.

Yamane unveiled the arrangements related to the proposed visit of Eritrean president Assisi Aforki to Sudan in shorter possible time.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Eritrea
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.