Sudan: Finance Minister, CBOs Governor Discuss Monetary Policy and Banks Situations

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed al-Badawi and the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan Yahya Hussein Jangoul, in their first official meeting in the presence of the Deputy Governors Al-Mutasim Abdullah al-Faki and Prof. Badr-Eddin Ibrahim, have extensively discussed a number of issues on monetary policy and the situation of banks as well as the macroeconomic issues and the steps to be taken in the next phase within the framework for the preparation for the emergenny program. The officials of the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank agreed on full coordination between the ministry and the bank along holding regular meetings to continue the discussion in order to develop a unified economic vision for the next stage.