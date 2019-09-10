South Africa: Five South Africans in Junior Presidents Cup Team

Cape Town — There will be five South African golfers competing for the International team at this year's Junior Presidents Cup .
The International Team will be led by nine-time PGA Tour winner and five-time Presidents Cup participant, Stuart Appleby.
South Africa will have the most representation with five players, including four of the top six in the standings.
Martin Vorster of Mossel Bay qualified as the leading South African in the standings following a win at the East of Ireland Amateur Championship.
Jayden Schaper , who notched his first AJGA Invitational title at the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass and qualified for the Junior Presidents Cup at No 3 in the standings.
Christo Lamprecht (No 5), Samuel Simpson (No 6) and Jordan Duminy (No 11) round out the South Africans in the Junior Presidents Cup.
South Africa's Schaper and Lamprecht will make their second Junior Presidents Cup appearances after competing in 2017.
This is the second time there will be five South Africans in Presidents Cup history, the last time it occurred was with Branden Grace, Ernie Els, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Richard Sterne competing in the 2013 Presidents Cup at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
The Junior Presidents Cup will kick off in the Presidents Cup week at the famed Royal Melbourne Golf Club on Sunday and Monday, December 8-9 .
All 24 players will compete in six four-ball matches on Sunday morning followed by six foursomes matches that afternoon. The Junior Presidents Cup will conclude with 12 singles matches on Monday.
US Team - Captain Justin Leonard
Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio
Canon Claycomb, Bowling Green, Kentucky
Brett Roberts, Coral Springs, Florida
Jack Heath, Charlotte, North Carolina
Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Massachusetts
Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Arizona
Jackson Van Paris, Pinehurst, North Carolina
Alexander Yang, Carlsbad, California
Vishnu Sadagopan, Pearland, Texas
Ian Siebers, Bellevue, Washington
Stephen Campbell Jr., Richmond, Texas
Benjamin James, Milford, Connecticut
International Team - Captain Stuart Appleby
Karl Vilips, Australia
Martin Vorster, South Africa
Jayden Schaper, South Africa
Kartik Sharma, India
Christo Lamprecht, South Africa
Samuel Simpson, South Africa
Jang Hyun Lee, Korea
Chuan-Tai Lin, Chinese Taipei
Bo Jin, China
Andi Xu, China
Jordan Duminy, South Africa
Joshua Greer, Australia
Source: Sport24