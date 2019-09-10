South Africa: Five South Africans in Junior Presidents Cup Team

10 September 2019
News24Wire
By Lynn Butler

Cape Town — There will be five South African golfers competing for the International team at this year's Junior Presidents Cup .

The International Team will be led by nine-time PGA Tour winner and five-time Presidents Cup participant, Stuart Appleby.

South Africa will have the most representation with five players, including four of the top six in the standings.

Martin Vorster of Mossel Bay qualified as the leading South African in the standings following a win at the East of Ireland Amateur Championship.

Jayden Schaper , who notched his first AJGA Invitational title at the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass and qualified for the Junior Presidents Cup at No 3 in the standings.

Christo Lamprecht (No 5), Samuel Simpson (No 6) and Jordan Duminy (No 11) round out the South Africans in the Junior Presidents Cup.

South Africa's Schaper and Lamprecht will make their second Junior Presidents Cup appearances after competing in 2017.

This is the second time there will be five South Africans in Presidents Cup history, the last time it occurred was with Branden Grace, Ernie Els, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Richard Sterne competing in the 2013 Presidents Cup at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The Junior Presidents Cup will kick off in the Presidents Cup week at the famed Royal Melbourne Golf Club on Sunday and Monday, December 8-9 .

All 24 players will compete in six four-ball matches on Sunday morning followed by six foursomes matches that afternoon. The Junior Presidents Cup will conclude with 12 singles matches on Monday.

US Team - Captain Justin Leonard

Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio

Canon Claycomb, Bowling Green, Kentucky

Brett Roberts, Coral Springs, Florida

Jack Heath, Charlotte, North Carolina

Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Massachusetts

Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Arizona

Jackson Van Paris, Pinehurst, North Carolina

Alexander Yang, Carlsbad, California

Vishnu Sadagopan, Pearland, Texas

Ian Siebers, Bellevue, Washington

Stephen Campbell Jr., Richmond, Texas

Benjamin James, Milford, Connecticut

International Team - Captain Stuart Appleby

Karl Vilips, Australia

Martin Vorster, South Africa

Jayden Schaper, South Africa

Kartik Sharma, India

Christo Lamprecht, South Africa

Samuel Simpson, South Africa

Jang Hyun Lee, Korea

Chuan-Tai Lin, Chinese Taipei

Bo Jin, China

Andi Xu, China

Jordan Duminy, South Africa

Joshua Greer, Australia

