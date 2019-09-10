Sudan: Hamdok Says Sudanese-Egyptian Relations Eternal

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok has underscored Sudan's resolve to cement relations w1ith Egypt ina way that serves interest of the two sisterly countries.

This came when he met Monday Foreign Minister of Egypt , Sameh Shukri in presence of Foreign Minister, Asmaa Mohamed Abdalla

Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Omer Bashir Manis said in press statements that the meeting tackled overall relations of cooperation between Khartoum and Cairo.

He said the visit was the first of its kind for Egyptian foreign minister after formation of the civilian government.

Manis said the Egyptian Minister conveyed greetings of the Egyptian leadership to Sudanese government and people and that the Egyptian official expressed Egypt readiness to reactivate mechanism of joint cooperation in a way that fulfill aspirations of the two sisterly nations.

He added that the two countries underlined keenness to reactivate mechanisms that would lead to achievement of the said goals.