Sudan: Al-Burhan Stresses Firmness of Sudanese-Egyptian Relations

Khartoum — Chairman of Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan has reiterated strength of relation between Sudan and Egypt and its progress at all levels.

He indicated during meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister , Sameh Shukri at the republican palace Monday to historical ties linkin g the two sisterly countries.

Shukri underlined in press statements after the meeting specialty of relations of the two countries , adding that the talks between the two sides tackled overall bilateral relations and reactivation of joint cooperation mechanisms and joint technical committees.

Foreign Minister , Asmaa Mohamed Abdalla who was present at the meeting , said the talks were positive and held in fraternal climate where agreement was reached over continuation of cooperation between the two countries in all domains and reactivation of work of joint technical committees between Khartoum and Cairo.