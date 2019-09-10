Sudan: Ministers of Transitional Government Pledge to Turn Into Reality Revolution Slogan

9 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministers of transitional government have lauded the role of the martyrs of the revolution who sacrificed their lives for the defense of Sudan and achieving the principles of the freedom, peace and justice.

They pledge after taking oath Sunday to do their best to realize the goals that they have fought for it until the holding of fair and transparent elections.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Wala A-Boushi, has asserted their seriousness to achieving the goals of revolution and praise the Sudan martyrs the former regime and wished quick recovery for the injured patriots.

She expressed hope for return of the missing persons.

Meanwhile the Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, and the Minister of Finance, Ibrahim Al-Badawi, also wished mercy for the revolution martyrs.

Salih said in a press statement after taking oath at Republican Palace that they pledged to work together in full harmony and collaboration to turn into reality the slogan of the revolution.

He praised the struggle of the youth of both sexes, stressing that they adopted the declaration of freedom as guide, and they will work to build Sudan.

Dr. Al-Badawi referred to the serious program to enhance the economy, realize sustainable development, achieve peace, reduce the inflation and to implement a quick recovery program for solving the economic crisis in the country.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.