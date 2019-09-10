Sudan: Ministers of Transitional Government Pledge to Turn Into Reality Revolution Slogan

Khartoum — The Ministers of transitional government have lauded the role of the martyrs of the revolution who sacrificed their lives for the defense of Sudan and achieving the principles of the freedom, peace and justice.

They pledge after taking oath Sunday to do their best to realize the goals that they have fought for it until the holding of fair and transparent elections.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Wala A-Boushi, has asserted their seriousness to achieving the goals of revolution and praise the Sudan martyrs the former regime and wished quick recovery for the injured patriots.

She expressed hope for return of the missing persons.

Meanwhile the Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, and the Minister of Finance, Ibrahim Al-Badawi, also wished mercy for the revolution martyrs.

Salih said in a press statement after taking oath at Republican Palace that they pledged to work together in full harmony and collaboration to turn into reality the slogan of the revolution.

He praised the struggle of the youth of both sexes, stressing that they adopted the declaration of freedom as guide, and they will work to build Sudan.

Dr. Al-Badawi referred to the serious program to enhance the economy, realize sustainable development, achieve peace, reduce the inflation and to implement a quick recovery program for solving the economic crisis in the country.