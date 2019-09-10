Namibia: Two Top Air Namibia Board Members Resign

Air Namibia's Chairperson and Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors resigned with effect on Friday, 5 September, according to an announcement.

Due to a combination, inter alia, of personal reasons and significantly increased responsibilities in their respective professional roles, Advocate Dee Sauls- Deckenbrock and Nangula Kauluma have indicated that they are no longer in a position to avail the time commitment required for the discharge of their fiduciary duties to the company.

"During our tenure, we have made some solid progress (albeit not always publicly shared due to confidentiality and appropriateness of doing so), which has been recorded in our numerous meeting minutes, as well as ongoing communication with the Shareholder (GRN)," said Kauluma.

Adv Sauls-Deckenbrock stated, "With our departure from the Company, we are honoured to have had the opportunity to serve in our roles on the board of directors as a demonstration of our commitment to our country and its economy. We remain as always, willing to serve where our skills and talents can best be utilized to make a positive contribution. We sincerely wish the Company, Board of Directors, Management and the Shareholder the very best in Air Namibia's future endeavours."