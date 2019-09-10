Namibia: Two Top Air Namibia Board Members Resign

9 September 2019
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Air Namibia's Chairperson and Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors resigned with effect on Friday, 5 September, according to an announcement.

Due to a combination, inter alia, of personal reasons and significantly increased responsibilities in their respective professional roles, Advocate Dee Sauls- Deckenbrock and Nangula Kauluma have indicated that they are no longer in a position to avail the time commitment required for the discharge of their fiduciary duties to the company.

"During our tenure, we have made some solid progress (albeit not always publicly shared due to confidentiality and appropriateness of doing so), which has been recorded in our numerous meeting minutes, as well as ongoing communication with the Shareholder (GRN)," said Kauluma.

Adv Sauls-Deckenbrock stated, "With our departure from the Company, we are honoured to have had the opportunity to serve in our roles on the board of directors as a demonstration of our commitment to our country and its economy. We remain as always, willing to serve where our skills and talents can best be utilized to make a positive contribution. We sincerely wish the Company, Board of Directors, Management and the Shareholder the very best in Air Namibia's future endeavours."

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Business
Company
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.