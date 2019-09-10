South Africa: R85 Million Drug Bust at PE Harbour

10 September 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

An intelligence-driven police operation over the weekend discovered and seized narcotics worth over R85 million at the Port Elizabeth.

The multi-disciplinary integrated operation by the Ports of Entry team on Sunday pounced on a vessel from Ecuador, South America.

In a statement issued on Monday, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale said the operation was conducted from intelligence that two containers were suspected of having narcotics on board.

"The suspected containers were on board a vessel that had docked in Port Elizabeth at the Ngqura Port. The team, which included Customs Investigations, the K9 unit and SAPS Border Police, was duly activated and the process initiated to trace and secure the two containers," said Mogale.

She said the inter-agency teams ensured that the targeted containers were removed to the container depot and upon opening the containers, it was found the contents were bananas, as described on the bill of lading, which also indicated that the container was destined for Cape Town.

Mogale said the cartons of bananas were physically checked, upon which a rear refrigeration unit in a hidden compartment was discovered.

"Upon removing some of the panelling, the team discovered packages wrapped in brown tape. The panelling was removed and a total of 40 packages, which tested positive for cocaine, were discovered in both the containers.

"Further profiling was conducted and discovered that there were a further two containers that were linked to the product type and packaging methodology on the same vessel. The team immediately decided to secure the containers," said Mogale.

On Sunday at 1am, a sniffer dog reacted positively to the same rear refrigeration panelling as the previous two containers earlier.

"All role players then jointly removed the panelling and discovered a further 45 bricks wrapped in brown packaging tape, which tested positive for cocaine with an estimated weight of 45 kilograms in both containers. A total of 85 bricks with an approximate weight of 85 kilograms and an estimated street value of R85 million were seized," said Mogale.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.