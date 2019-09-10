South Africa: Investigators Meet Family of Jabu Baloyi

The MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, on Monday paid the family of the late Jabulani Baloyi a visit to update them about the support that he committed to provide for the family in a meeting earlier this month.

During his visit, the MEC was joined by the Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Bavelile Hlongwa and a team from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to also provide updates relating to investigations of the murder.

According to reports, Baloyi was shot dead after he allegedly tried to stop a peddler from selling drugs in the Tshwane CBD last month.

"We are grateful for the quick response we are getting from the police in finding the truth about what led to Baloyi's death. I strongly believe that this is important in the process of the family finding healing," the Deputy Minister said.

Investigators will be constantly liaising with the family to ensure that they are kept up to date with the investigation.

Government has reiterated its commitment to provide support to the family, who lost their sole bread winner in the home.

"Our meeting was a follow up to the one we had with the family shortly after the tragic death of Baloyi earlier this month. We thought we should give them space to mourn the loss of their loved one without us [going in and out of their] residence," Mamabolo said.