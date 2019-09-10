South Africa: Investigators Meet Family of Jabu Baloyi

10 September 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, on Monday paid the family of the late Jabulani Baloyi a visit to update them about the support that he committed to provide for the family in a meeting earlier this month.

During his visit, the MEC was joined by the Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Bavelile Hlongwa and a team from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to also provide updates relating to investigations of the murder.

According to reports, Baloyi was shot dead after he allegedly tried to stop a peddler from selling drugs in the Tshwane CBD last month.

"We are grateful for the quick response we are getting from the police in finding the truth about what led to Baloyi's death. I strongly believe that this is important in the process of the family finding healing," the Deputy Minister said.

Investigators will be constantly liaising with the family to ensure that they are kept up to date with the investigation.

Government has reiterated its commitment to provide support to the family, who lost their sole bread winner in the home.

"Our meeting was a follow up to the one we had with the family shortly after the tragic death of Baloyi earlier this month. We thought we should give them space to mourn the loss of their loved one without us [going in and out of their] residence," Mamabolo said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.