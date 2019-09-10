Kenya: New Programme to Help in the Fight Against Urban Violence

10 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Openda

A human rights group in Nakuru has devised a new programme that gives a united approach to the fight against urban violence in the region.

Midrift Human Rights Network (Midrift Hurinet) in partnership with DIGNITY - Danish Institute against Torture - has introduced a place-based leadership development training programme that focuses on combining efforts in the prevention of urban violence.

The programme, developed by Dr Rob Worrall, involves bringing together individuals from various sectors, equipping them with leadership skills and knowledge in prevention of urban violence in a specific area.

The individuals, according to Dr Worrall, share information they hold in possession amongst themselves regarding the issues in the area which they use to find solutions to the common problem.

"The data shared [by] the individuals from the inter-sectoral department helps in developing a violence observatory tool that will be used towards reduction of violence in urban towns," Said Dr Worrall.

The programme which commenced in 2017 in Nakuru saw fifty leaders graduate over the weekend and were issued with certificates in a ceremony presided over by Kabazi Ward MCA Peter Mbae.

URBAN VIOLENCE PREVENTION

The individuals comprising of public health workers, security personnel, civil societies and opinion leaders were drawn from Naivasha and Nakuru urban centres.

Midrift Human Rights Network Chief Executive Officer Joseph Omondi said Nakuru County is among the regions grappling with urban violence and the programme will give a new dimension to the fight and prevention.

He challenged the participants to remain focused and share the information with others to effectively achieve its intended objective.

"We really need to come out of our comfort zones and join hands with other stakeholders in addressing issues of crime and urban violence in our county" said Omondi.

Dr Mbae on his part assured Midrift Human Rights network that he will pass the information to the county assembly for consideration during the formation and implementation policies on urban violence prevention.

"We shall give you all the support you require to ensure the blame games witnessed within various sectors during violence is eliminated" said Mbae.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Urban Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.