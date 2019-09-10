South Sudan: IGAD's Special Envoy to South Sudan Meets With Kiir Over Peace Deal

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development special envoy to South Sudan Dr Ismail Wais on Thursday met with President Salva Kiir to discuss the status of the September 2018 peace deal.

In a statement, Igad said the discussion between the two focused on three critical tasks necessary for the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) in November.

"The areas of concerns included; security arrangements, reconstitution of the Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) Commission and the number of states and their boundaries".

Dr Wais called on President Kiir to disburse the balance of the pledged $100 million to speed up the implementation of the peace agreement.

On the reconstitution of the DDR Commission, Kiir promised to nominate its candidates "without further delay".

He added that he was ready to meet with main opposition leader Dr Riek Machar in Juba anytime on the way forward for the formation of unity government.

On hold-out groups, Dr Wais said that Igad was commitment to continue engaging non-signatories to join the peace process.

Last month, Igad--which brokered the peace agreement--called on the rival leaders, Kiir and Dr Machar, to set a face-to face meeting to resolve outstanding issues.