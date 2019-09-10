Nigeria: BBNaija - Cindy Becomes Head of House

Tacha, Khafi, Mike and Seyi are up for eviction.
10 September 2019
Cindy Okafor is the current head of house in the ongoing BBNaija season four. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the writer and radio presenter clinched the coveted title on Monday, after winning the HoH challenge.

The challenge required the housemates to throw plastic balls into hoops created by Big Brother. Each housemate had his/her hoop.

However, the twist to the game was that the housemate with the lowest amount of balls hanging to on would either win or move to the next round.

Frodd, Diane, Cindy, and Mercy advanced to the next round, after succeeding in the first round.

For the next round, housemates were instructed to fill a test tube to the brim using a teaspoon with one hand.

Big Brother instructed each housemate to indicate when they are done filling the test tubes.

After two intense minutes, Cindy won, and she automatically became head of house.

As perks for winning, she received 250 bet9ja coins, immunity for the week, and exclusive access to the 'Head Of House' room.

When asked to pick one of the housemates to enjoy the 'Head Of House' room, Cindy surprisingly picked Mike.

NAN reports that Cindy joined the game in July as a surprise housemate, alongside Joe, Enkay, Elozonam and Venita, who was evicted on Sunday. (NAN)

