Ghana: Tennis - 17th Accra Senior Open Nov 28

10 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Organisers of the Accra Senior Open tennis championship have announced the 17th edition of the competition.

Scheduled for the clay courts at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC), this year's edition will be held from Thursday, November 28 to Saturday. December 7.

Mr Peter Annan, Coordinator of the event has said matches will be played from 4pm to 8pm on weekdays and 9am to 6pm on weekends with participants expected to be in all white or predominantly white attires.

Drawing sponsorship from Japan Motors, Accra City Hotel, Volta River Authority (VRA) and the ALTC, Mr Annan said forms have been released for sale at GH¢20.00 and GH¢30.00 for Singles and Doubles events, respectively.

This year's edition will see participants compete in 15 events in male and female categories across Singles and Doubles matches.

Among the Singles event are the Ladies Singles 30-39; Ladies 40 plus, Men's Singles 35-44, Men's Singles 45-54, Men's Singles 55-64, Men's Singles 65 plus, semi pros over 30 plus and Pros Open Singles.

The rest are Ladies Doubles 40 plus, Men's Doubles 35-44, Men's Doubles 45-54, Men's Doubles 55-64, Men's Doubles 65-74, Men Doubles 75 plus and Mixed Doubles 30 plus.

The event, under the auspices of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF), is also being supported by Akai House Clinic, Babolat Sports, Ecobank; SIC Life, Alisa Hotels, GOIL, FedEx, Voltic, Bank of Africa, Atlantic Group, De Simone Group, All Afra Electricals, Nissan and First Atlantic Bank.

