Ghana: 16 Girls Arrested for Suspected Commercial Sex Activities

10 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — Police in the Tamale metropolis in the Northern region, on Sunday arrested 16 young girls suspected to be engaged in commercial sex activities.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relation Officer (PRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yussif Mohammed Tanko, who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in an interview on Sunday, declined to mention the names of the girls, indicating that the police were screening them.

He said that the girls were arrest at separate locations in the metropolis between the hours of 9 and 10 pm and that the police were investigations case and they would be put before court.

DSP Tanko said that the Regional Police Command would work with the assembly and flush out criminals and unwanted elements in the area.

He called for co-operation and collaboration from the general public to smoke out criminals' and said the exercise would continue till such time people in the area were free to do business without fears of criminals.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

