Ghana: Akuffo Wins Top Prize At Homowo Cycling Challenge

Frank Akuffo beat over 80 cyclists to emerge overall winner of the Homowo edition of the Cowbell Cycling Challenge held at Teshie on Saturday.

The 22-year-old recorded 58 points to walk away with a cash prize of GH¢5,000, trophy and souvenirs from Cowbell.

Akuffo, who won the first stage at Osu, maintained a good time at Prampram during the second stage last weekend and crowned his performance with a wonderful piece of sprinting at the final stage in Teshie to win the ultimate prize.

He was followed by Victor Cudjoe who had 55 points while Lawrence Adjei followed in third position with 44 points.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Sackey won the Teshie event with Adjei and Akuffo following in second and third positions, respectively.

Managing Director of Promasidor Ghana Limited, Mr Festus Tettey congratulated the cyclists for the discipline and sportsmanship over the three stages of the event.

He commended the winners for their consistency and urged all cyclists to continue training and improve ahead of subsequent competitions.

"We are committed to cycling and would urge all to look out for this space as many of such events would be organised to keep cyclists active and also be rewarded for their performance," he stated.

The tour of Ghana, he said, would be coming up soon and asked the various teams to continue to nurture more talents for the event.

The winner, Akuffo, called for unity among the cycling fraternity as that would go a long way to ensure they get support from Cowbell and other brands.

He said, he would continue to work hard to prepare for the national event.