Ghana: Gomoa Akramang Gyasehene Killed

Cape Coast — A mob from the Gomoa Akramang in the Gomoa East District of Central region, yesterday attacked Nana AgyirAhor alias Osibo, Gyasehene of Akramang leading to his death in what others say is reprisal attack.

The deceased, according to information gathered, allegedly shot and injured one of the youth in the Akramang town during a confrontation on Sunday night.

The injured, whose name was given as Russia, was rushed to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital at Winneba, where he had been admitted and responding to treatment.

The police had started investigations into the case and possibly to arrest those involved.

The Chief linguist of the town, Nana Adu, talking to journalists, said the traditional authorities were meeting on the incident.

The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong confirmed the incident to Ghanaian Times.

He explained that at about 9am yesterday, the Kasoa Divisional Command received a distressed call from Gomoa Akramang indicating that there was a confrontation in town.

DSP Oppong said, police proceeded to the scene but before they arrived there, the heinous crime had already taken place, and explained that, the team met the mutilated body of the deceased in a pool of blood in front of his house.

The town, she said, was almost deserted and the few people left refused to give any information on the incident,.

DSP Oppong indicated that, the police gathered that there was a long land dispute between the late Gyasehene and the people of Akramang.

He said no arrest had been made on the murder and the body of the deceased had been deposited at Police Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.