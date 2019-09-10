Ghana: NHIA Accuses Service Providers of Overbilling

10 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — Health facilities and some pharmacies in the Northern Region have been accused of overbilling National Health Insurance Authority.

The Northern Regional Manager of the NHIA, Issahaku Abdul-Latif, who made the accusation, revealed that some service providers deliberately overcharged the authority.

"The major challenge facing us is issue of illegal charges by service producers," Mr Abdul-Latif levelled this allegation during the Northern Regional mid-year review meeting of the NHIA in Tamale last Friday.

He observed that some of the service producers were engaged in what he described as "top-up," "co-payment" and "balance-billing."

The regional manager also alleged that, some of the service providers collect illegal fees and charges from patients with NHIA cards before offering their services.

Mr Abdul-Latif, therefore, warned all service providers to desist from the illegal activity before they were exposed, adding that "those who indulge in this unacceptable conduct of charging our members illegal fees must stop it or will face the full rigorously of the law when they are caught."

The regional manager hinted that the management has started liaising with the security agencies to go after those unscrupulous service providers, stating that, "we are further holding consultations to involve the security services in our bid to stop this ill practice in the region."

Mr Abdul-Latif, however, commended some of the service providers for their sincerity to the scheme.

The regional manager stated that the NHIA had honoured its obligation to the service providers in the region, and said all their claims have been paid, assuring that preparations were being made to pay the current claims presented by the service providers.

Mr Abdul-Latif explained that efforts were underway to get many to register with the NHIA, stressing that outreach education was being carried in the many communities.

He mentioned the introduction of the mobile registrations and renewal of cards as some methods adopted to encourage people to join the scheme.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.