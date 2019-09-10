Ghana: NHIA Accuses Service Providers of Overbilling

Tamale — Health facilities and some pharmacies in the Northern Region have been accused of overbilling National Health Insurance Authority.

The Northern Regional Manager of the NHIA, Issahaku Abdul-Latif, who made the accusation, revealed that some service providers deliberately overcharged the authority.

"The major challenge facing us is issue of illegal charges by service producers," Mr Abdul-Latif levelled this allegation during the Northern Regional mid-year review meeting of the NHIA in Tamale last Friday.

He observed that some of the service producers were engaged in what he described as "top-up," "co-payment" and "balance-billing."

The regional manager also alleged that, some of the service providers collect illegal fees and charges from patients with NHIA cards before offering their services.

Mr Abdul-Latif, therefore, warned all service providers to desist from the illegal activity before they were exposed, adding that "those who indulge in this unacceptable conduct of charging our members illegal fees must stop it or will face the full rigorously of the law when they are caught."

The regional manager hinted that the management has started liaising with the security agencies to go after those unscrupulous service providers, stating that, "we are further holding consultations to involve the security services in our bid to stop this ill practice in the region."

Mr Abdul-Latif, however, commended some of the service providers for their sincerity to the scheme.

The regional manager stated that the NHIA had honoured its obligation to the service providers in the region, and said all their claims have been paid, assuring that preparations were being made to pay the current claims presented by the service providers.

Mr Abdul-Latif explained that efforts were underway to get many to register with the NHIA, stressing that outreach education was being carried in the many communities.

He mentioned the introduction of the mobile registrations and renewal of cards as some methods adopted to encourage people to join the scheme.