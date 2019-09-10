South Africa: Legal Team Accompanies Malema to Hawks' Offices for Warning Statement

10 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lizeka Tandwa

EFF leader Julius Malema took a contingent of legal muscle along to the Hawks' head offices in Pretoria on Tuesday to deliver his warning statement.

Malema drove onto the premises of the Directorate for Priority Crimes, followed by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and attorneys Laurence Hodes and Ian Levitt. All three legal minds previously represented the organisation.

Hodes is a criminal lawyer who has also represented businessman Glenn Agliotti as well as Sipho Shongwe, who is accused of murdering telecoms tycoon and sports administrator, Victor Gamedze.

Malema's legal team and party leaders, Mandisa Mashego, Godrich Gardee and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, were met by a large group of supporters when they arrived at the Hawks' offices.

At least eight busses were seen dropping off supporters in their hundreds.

The warning statement relates to allegations that Malema discharged a firearm in public in the Eastern Cape.

Malema was captured on camera seemingly discharging what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, East London, at the party's fifth anniversary celebrations last year.

At the time, party spokesperson Ndlozi denied that a real firearm had been used.

During a media briefing at the party's headquarters in Johannesburg last week, Malema told journalists he was expecting to be charged.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.