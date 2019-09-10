South Africa: Legal Team Accompanies Malema to Hawks' Offices for Warning Statement

EFF leader Julius Malema took a contingent of legal muscle along to the Hawks' head offices in Pretoria on Tuesday to deliver his warning statement.

Malema drove onto the premises of the Directorate for Priority Crimes, followed by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and attorneys Laurence Hodes and Ian Levitt. All three legal minds previously represented the organisation.

Hodes is a criminal lawyer who has also represented businessman Glenn Agliotti as well as Sipho Shongwe, who is accused of murdering telecoms tycoon and sports administrator, Victor Gamedze.

Malema's legal team and party leaders, Mandisa Mashego, Godrich Gardee and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, were met by a large group of supporters when they arrived at the Hawks' offices.

At least eight busses were seen dropping off supporters in their hundreds.

The warning statement relates to allegations that Malema discharged a firearm in public in the Eastern Cape.

Malema was captured on camera seemingly discharging what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, East London, at the party's fifth anniversary celebrations last year.

At the time, party spokesperson Ndlozi denied that a real firearm had been used.

During a media briefing at the party's headquarters in Johannesburg last week, Malema told journalists he was expecting to be charged.

