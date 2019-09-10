Nigeria: Kano FA Club Set New Record After Signing Footballer for N5000

Photo: Pixabay
10 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

A division two Kano FA league team, Super Stars club set a new record for the most expensive transfer after signing Ibrahim Salisu Iriyos, a striker from Aston Villa Gano for £10.86 (N5,000).

Iriyos is known for scoring many goals in Aston Villa Gano which brought him to the attention of the Super Stars' management.

Aston Villa Gano is a football club in Dawakin Kudu local government area for Kano. The same town where the Super Stars club is cited.

According to BBC pidgin report, the transfer price of Iriyos sets the record for the most expensive transfer in the town.

The transfer transaction was led by Idin Gano, chairman of Super Stars club. The terms of the transfer were agreed in a meeting with the Aston Villa Gano coach, Abba Alasan.

