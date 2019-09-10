South Africa: Two Boys, 13, Found Brutally Murdered Near Small Dam in Cullinan

10 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

The bodies of two 13-year-old boys, who were brutally murdered, were found near a small dam in Cullinan, Tshwane, on Wednesday.

It is unclear how they were killed. Gauteng Department of Social Development spokesperson Thabiso Hlongwane told News24 that details of the killings were not being released out of respect for the boys' families.

The two friends, Phontso Kwenaite and Lungani Hopyane, were last seen playing together on September 1 in Mamelodi East. Their clothes and shoes were found next to the dam.

In Tuesday, Social Development MEC Thuliswa Khawe condemned the "senseless killing of two teenage boys whose bodies were discovered last Wednesday".

"As a department, we condemn the absurd killings of these two innocent boys who did not deserve to be killed like that.

"We have dispatched our social workers from the Tshwane region to offer the two families psychosocial support.

"We pray for the two families to find comfort and healing during this difficult time. We also hope that the police can apprehend the culprits and sentence them to the longest term in jail for the heinous crime."

On Friday, social development officials picketed outside their offices, dressed in black, in an #EnoughIsEnough awareness campaign about the killing, rape and violation of women and children.

Cullinan police spokesperson Constable Connie Moganedi referred News24 to provincial police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, who could not be reached for comment.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.