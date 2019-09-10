Kenya: Wiper Names 'Prezzo' As Candidate for Kibra By-Election

Photo: Screenshot/WiperMovement
Wiper names 'Prezzo' as candidate for Kibra by-election.
10 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By James Kahongeh

Musician Jackson Ngechu Kimotho Makini, commonly known as Prezzo, is Wiper's candidate for the Kibra by-election slated for November 7.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka announced Tuesday.

Mr Makini will face off with ODM's Bernard Imran Okoth, Jubilee's McDonald Mariga, Democratic Party candidate Dorn Anaclet, Ford Kenya’s Butichi Khamisi among others.

The Kibra seat was left vacant by the death of Ken Okoth in July.

Mr Okoth died at The Nairobi Hospital after a long battle with colon cancer, just two weeks after he returned home from Paris, France, where he was receiving treatment.

 

