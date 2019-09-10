South Africa: Suspects Appear in Court for Unlicensed Firearms

10 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Yesterday, three suspects aged 21 and 41 appeared in the Madadeni Magistrate's Court facing charges for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They were remanded in custody for further investigation.

On Sunday, 08 September 2019, the Amajuba Cluster and the Madadeni police officers conducted intelligence driven operations at Madadeni targeting illegal firearms. The police officers proceeded to three identified areas where they approached the suspects. They were searched and found in possession of three unlicensed firearms which included two pistols and a revolver with ammunition.

In another operation at Umbumbulu, police officers conducted an operation following up on information of a person in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at Ezigeni. The police officers proceeded to an identified location where they searched the suspect. He was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The suspect (30) was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He appeared at the Umbumbulu Magistrate's Court yesterday.

