Tanzania Receives Nine Black Rhinos From South Africa

10 September 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Mussa Juma.

Kilimanjaro — Tanzania has received nine black rhinos from South Africa's Thobatholo game reserve today, September 10.

The black rhinos arrived at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) aboard Magma Airline at around 3 am.

Permanent secretary at the ministry of Tourism and natural resources Professor Adolf Mkenda led Tanzanian delegation to receive the Rhinos.

The Rhinos, which are in the list of endangered spices, have been offered to Tanzania by South Africa in order to improve tourism.

The Rhinos' transportation to the country was facilitated by the Grumet Fund.

They will be taken to Sasakwa area in Serengeti game reserve.

Prof Mkenda, who expressed his optimism that the arrival of the rhinos will improve tourism sector in the country, said the government will make sure that the endangered creatures are protected against poachers.

On his part Tanzania Wildlife Authority (TAWA) commissioner Dr James Wakibara said the rhinos, which originate from Tanzania, have come back home.

