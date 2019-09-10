Tanzania: Necta Warns Against Cheating Ahead of Primary School Leaving Exams

Dar es Salaam — The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, directed invigilators of this year's Standard Seven national examination to make sure there is no cheating.

About 947, 221 pupils are expected to sit for their Standard Seven national examinations from tomorrow and the day after.

Speaking during a Press Conference today, September 10, 2019, Necta Executive Secretary Dr Charles Msonde, urged invigilators, teachers and pupils to observe regulations.

Dr Msonde added that any school, where a pupil will be found guilty of violating the regulations by cheating or any other irregularity, will be banned from next year's examination.

"Just like we did last year we will have no mercy this time around; so owners, teachers, invigilators and pupils should observe the regulations," said DrMsonde.

According to him, the pupil, who will sit for this year's exams 451, 235 are boys (47.64 per cent), while 495, 986 are girls (52.36 per cent) from 17, 051 primary schools in Tanzania Mainland.

Out of them 902, 262 pupils will write their exams in Kiswahili, while 44, 959 will write in the English.

"Among the registered pupils, 2, 678 are pupils with special needs including those with visual and hearing impairments, mental illness and disabilities, " said Dr Msonde.

Furthermore, the Examination Council said the candidates will do five subjects namely English, Mathematics, Kiswahili, Science and Social Studies.

"We have completed all the necessary preparations including distributing the examination tools in all the centres across the country where the exams are going to be conducted," said DrMsonde.

He added: "Candidates with special needs will be given extra 20 minutes for Mathematics exam and 10 minutes for other subjects."

The Examination Council further directed the regional and district examinations committees to ensure areas surrounding the schools where the examinations will be conducted remain quiet and peaceful to enable the pupils to conduct their exams comfortably.