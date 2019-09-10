Nigeria: Governor Zulum Delivers 120 Projects in 100 Days

10 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Sawab

Maiduguri — Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has in his first 100 days executed 120 projects.

The Secretary to the State Government, Usman Jidda Shuwa, who announced this in a statement in yesterday, said: "Of the 120 projects, a total of 61 are located in Borno Central, 43 in Borno south and nine in northern Borno where accessibility is limited due to ongoing military operations.

"From distribution of the 61 projects ‎in Borno Central, Konduga has a total of 20 projects mostly on rural water supply.

"There are 14 projects in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, 10 in Jere, five in Bama, three in Mafa, three in Dikwa, three in Ngala and three projects in Kala-Balge."

