Namibia: Fouches Win Junior Pairs Title

FREDDIE Fouche and his son JP Fouche won the Windhoek Bowling Club's annual Junior Pairs tournament that took place over the weekend.

The competition was open to all registered bowlers who have been playing for less than five years. This made for some very interesting bowls as some players had considerably more experience than others: those whose five years were almost finished and those who had just begun to play the game.

This year was no different as the field included the likes of JP Fouche, who recently won the Pairs gold medal at the African States Tournament and represented Namibia in the Atlantic Championships in Wales, and Elzaan de Vries who also played in Wales.

The tournament attracted ten teams and twenty players from the various clubs in Namibia. The competition was played on a round robin basis in two sections of five teams each. Four games were played on Saturday, with the last round and the finals taking place on Sunday.

Four cash prizes were awarded to the first four teams. Thereafter, teams won prizes which were donated by the members of WBC. The cash prizes were very generously sponsored by One Channel and were handed to the winners by Christine Hyman of One Channel.

Freddie Fouche and JP Fouche of Eros Bowling Club went on to win the gold medal, while last year's winner, John Hawthorne (Eros Bowling Club) and his partner, Namibian bowler Elzaan de Vries (Namib Park Bowling Club) finished second.

Tiekie du Plooy and Claude Thorburn, both from Omeya Bowling Club came third, while Wojtek Majewski (TransNamib Bowling Club) and Daphne Martin (WBC) came fourth.

The event was very well supported, with numerous spectators enjoying the exciting bowls on display, as well as the good weather and the camaraderie.

Merryl Butcher (WBC), one of the players commented, "It was a most enjoyable weekend!" Karl Hartmann (WBC) agreed, "Absolutely enjoyable. Thanks to all."

Windhoek Bowling Club hopes to be the host of this very enjoyable and successful tournament for many years to come, as it provides a great opportunity for new bowlers to play against others of more or less equal strength and so develop the sport.

The PRO of the Namibian Bowling Association, Jenny Gardiner was very pleased with the turnout.

"It is most heartening to see so many new bowlers enjoying the sport, as it is very difficult to attract people to bowls. This is because of the misconception that bowls is for old and/or retired people."