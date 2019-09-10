Nigeria: SON Raids Warehouses, Ceases N500 Million Worth of Substandard Roofing Sheets in Imo

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has said it ceased galvanized roofing sheets and aluminium coils worth about N500 million in warehouses it raided in Owerri and Okigwe, Imo State.

This is in furtherance of the onslaught on the sale and manufacture of substandard roofing sheets in the country, SON said in a statement.

Director General SON, Osita Aboloma Esq., represented by the enforcement team leader, Dele Omolawon, said on the spot tests on the galvanized roofing sheets found in the two locations operated by Prossy Nigeria Limited, showed that they do not meet the requirements of the relevant Nigeria Industrial Standard (NIS).

According to him, the galvanized roofing sheets found in Owerri were low gauges and fail to meet the minimum value standard prescribed in the NIS.

At Okigwe, the impounded coils used for the manufacturing of galvanized roofing sheets showed a non-conformance and fall below minimum requirements.

Omolawon reiterated the SON Chief Executive's resolve to rid the nation of substandard products with its focus presently on the roofing sheets sector due to safety concerns and economic losses being experienced by unsuspecting consumers of the products who have been inundating SON with myriads of complaints.

The Team leader restated that the exercise was part of a nationwide surveillance programme to locate and mop-up substandard roofing sheets to ensure that only good quality roofing sheets that meet the minimum requirements of the Nigeria Industrial Standards are displayed in the open markets or stocked in warehouses.

SON, he said wants Nigerian consumers to confidently walk into an outlet, warehouse or stockist to purchase roofing sheets knowing that they would buy good quality products and get value for money.

He therefore enjoined Nigerians to seek expert advice when purchasing roofing sheets or visit the nearest SON office in the 36 states of the federation for advice. He also advised importers and manufacturers to adhere strictly to standards to avoid products confiscation, destruction and possible prosecution.

On the sealed warehouses and products put on hold, Omolawon stated that further investigation and testing would be conducted following which the management would give further directives.

Substandard products, he said are subject to evacuation, destruction and prosecution of offenders in line with the SON Act 14 of 2015