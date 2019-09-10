Nigeria: SON Raids Warehouses, Ceases N500 Million Worth of Substandard Roofing Sheets in Imo

10 September 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Bennett Oghifo

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has said it ceased galvanized roofing sheets and aluminium coils worth about N500 million in warehouses it raided in Owerri and Okigwe, Imo State.

This is in furtherance of the onslaught on the sale and manufacture of substandard roofing sheets in the country, SON said in a statement.

Director General SON, Osita Aboloma Esq., represented by the enforcement team leader, Dele Omolawon, said on the spot tests on the galvanized roofing sheets found in the two locations operated by Prossy Nigeria Limited, showed that they do not meet the requirements of the relevant Nigeria Industrial Standard (NIS).

According to him, the galvanized roofing sheets found in Owerri were low gauges and fail to meet the minimum value standard prescribed in the NIS.

At Okigwe, the impounded coils used for the manufacturing of galvanized roofing sheets showed a non-conformance and fall below minimum requirements.

Omolawon reiterated the SON Chief Executive's resolve to rid the nation of substandard products with its focus presently on the roofing sheets sector due to safety concerns and economic losses being experienced by unsuspecting consumers of the products who have been inundating SON with myriads of complaints.

The Team leader restated that the exercise was part of a nationwide surveillance programme to locate and mop-up substandard roofing sheets to ensure that only good quality roofing sheets that meet the minimum requirements of the Nigeria Industrial Standards are displayed in the open markets or stocked in warehouses.

SON, he said wants Nigerian consumers to confidently walk into an outlet, warehouse or stockist to purchase roofing sheets knowing that they would buy good quality products and get value for money.

He therefore enjoined Nigerians to seek expert advice when purchasing roofing sheets or visit the nearest SON office in the 36 states of the federation for advice. He also advised importers and manufacturers to adhere strictly to standards to avoid products confiscation, destruction and possible prosecution.

On the sealed warehouses and products put on hold, Omolawon stated that further investigation and testing would be conducted following which the management would give further directives.

Substandard products, he said are subject to evacuation, destruction and prosecution of offenders in line with the SON Act 14 of 2015

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.