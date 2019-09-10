Liberia: President Weah Underscores Preoccupation With Fixing the Economy As He Meets Traditional Leaders

Monrovia — His Excellency President George Manneh Weah says his major preoccupation is to spend much of his time and energy fixing and rebranding the country's economy and making every Liberian feel empowered and happy to meet their individual needs.

As United Nations' Peace Ambassador before becoming President, the Liberian Chief Executive acknowledged that he's under obligation to drive the country on the trajectory of peace because "without peace, our world is difficult of live in."

He spoke Monday, September 9, 2019 when chiefs and traditional leaders of the country presented him resolution from their two-week conference on national challenges.

The President stated: "I hold nothing against anyone. Liberians, including you, the traditional leaders, gave me the opportunity to serve as leader of this country. I want to do my best to perform and make Liberians get the dividends of my leadership. That's my focus."

The President said he was much more concerned about working to improve the state of the economy for the good of the Liberian people.

President Weah thanked the chiefs and traditional leaders for successfully ending their conference, and assured them he would go through the recommendations presented to him page by page, and act appropriately.

He said he seeks the peace of the country than what may have been said about him, assuring the chiefs and elders that he would respond to them as soon as possible.

"Everything that is good for this country, we will ensure that it is done," the Liberian leader noted. "Anything that is not good, we will trash it."

Among many other issues, the chiefs and traditional leaders want the government to focus on meeting the needs of the people that elected it to power, and not focus on issues of less significance, and focus on the fight against corruption.

As was said at the end of the National Economic Dialogue conference, the chiefs also called for the establishment of Economic and War Crimes Court to try people for corruption and other forms of violations of the law.