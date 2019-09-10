Liberia: President Weah Underscores Preoccupation With Fixing the Economy As He Meets Traditional Leaders

10 September 2019
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia — His Excellency President George Manneh Weah says his major preoccupation is to spend much of his time and energy fixing and rebranding the country's economy and making every Liberian feel empowered and happy to meet their individual needs.

As United Nations' Peace Ambassador before becoming President, the Liberian Chief Executive acknowledged that he's under obligation to drive the country on the trajectory of peace because "without peace, our world is difficult of live in."

He spoke Monday, September 9, 2019 when chiefs and traditional leaders of the country presented him resolution from their two-week conference on national challenges.

The President stated: "I hold nothing against anyone. Liberians, including you, the traditional leaders, gave me the opportunity to serve as leader of this country. I want to do my best to perform and make Liberians get the dividends of my leadership. That's my focus."

The President said he was much more concerned about working to improve the state of the economy for the good of the Liberian people.

President Weah thanked the chiefs and traditional leaders for successfully ending their conference, and assured them he would go through the recommendations presented to him page by page, and act appropriately.

He said he seeks the peace of the country than what may have been said about him, assuring the chiefs and elders that he would respond to them as soon as possible.

"Everything that is good for this country, we will ensure that it is done," the Liberian leader noted. "Anything that is not good, we will trash it."

Among many other issues, the chiefs and traditional leaders want the government to focus on meeting the needs of the people that elected it to power, and not focus on issues of less significance, and focus on the fight against corruption.

As was said at the end of the National Economic Dialogue conference, the chiefs also called for the establishment of Economic and War Crimes Court to try people for corruption and other forms of violations of the law.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.