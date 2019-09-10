Tanzania: Tanasha Donna's Workmate Advises Diamond to Go for Vasectomy

Dar es Salaam — Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz is about to become a father for the fourth time, this time with radio presenter Tanasha Dona from Kenya but this has not gone down well with some of his fiancé's workmates.

Kiss 100 radio presenter Andrew Kibe has offered a nugget of wisdom to Tanzanian Bongo Flava artist Diamond Platnumz on family planning.

Speaking during his debut at the station following his exit from NRG, Kibe who worked with Tanasha on the same station directed Diamond to get a vasectomy.

Kibe, believes that all the Inama hit maker needs is a vasectomy - a surgical procedure where male vas deferens are cut and tied or sealed - is all the Kwangwaru hitmaker needs to be abreast with, for now.

Kibe thinks Diamond's rate of siring children is rather breathtaking with four children in four years courtesy of three women from across East Africa.

The other two women who have had children with Diamond include Ugandan Socialite Zari who has two and model cum actress Hamisa Mobeto who has one.

About a month ago, Diamond opened up that in his youth he experimented a lot.

Speaking at Musoma Utalii College where he and his WCB team had gone to sensitize the youth on HIV and the importance of safe sex, Diamond stressed on why condom use is important.

Over the weekend Diamond performed in Germany to a sold out concert.