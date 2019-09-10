Tanzania: Tanasha Donna's Workmate Advises Diamond to Go for Vasectomy

10 September 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz is about to become a father for the fourth time, this time with radio presenter Tanasha Dona from Kenya but this has not gone down well with some of his fiancé's workmates.

Kiss 100 radio presenter Andrew Kibe has offered a nugget of wisdom to Tanzanian Bongo Flava artist Diamond Platnumz on family planning.

Speaking during his debut at the station following his exit from NRG, Kibe who worked with Tanasha on the same station directed Diamond to get a vasectomy.

Kibe, believes that all the Inama hit maker needs is a vasectomy - a surgical procedure where male vas deferens are cut and tied or sealed - is all the Kwangwaru hitmaker needs to be abreast with, for now.

Kibe thinks Diamond's rate of siring children is rather breathtaking with four children in four years courtesy of three women from across East Africa.

The other two women who have had children with Diamond include Ugandan Socialite Zari who has two and model cum actress Hamisa Mobeto who has one.

About a month ago, Diamond opened up that in his youth he experimented a lot.

Speaking at Musoma Utalii College where he and his WCB team had gone to sensitize the youth on HIV and the importance of safe sex, Diamond stressed on why condom use is important.

Over the weekend Diamond performed in Germany to a sold out concert.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.