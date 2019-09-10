Nigeria: Minister Tasks FCTA Staff On Transparency, Accountability

10 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Minister of the FCT Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has called on civil servants in the FCTA, to be transparent and eschew all acts of corruption in the discharge of their responsibilities and to also work as a team to meet the mandate of the FCTA.

He stated this while being briefed by the FCTA Department of Treasury in his ongoing meetings with heads and management staff of Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs) of the FCTA.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the treasury department, especially the prompt payment of salaries and emoluments of workers, as well as contractors and pensioners.

He, especially commended the efforts of the department for the sanitisation of the payment procedures as bills were now being paid as and when due.

While asking the department to consolidate on its good work, the minister also asked it to work with revenue generating departments and agencies to improve the internally generated revenue profile of the FCTA.

Malam Bello had earlier expressed concern about the low revenue profile of some of the revenue generating departments and agencies of the FCTA and charged them to work out modalities for improving their revenue generating capacity.

He also tasked them to ensure that all revenue leakages within the system were effectively sealed.

In his presentation, the Director of Treasury, Ishyaku Ismail, said the department had entrenched fairness, transparency and accountability in the settlement of capital projects liabilities and the constitution of the Revenue Monitoring Committee to ensure improved revenue generation and control.

