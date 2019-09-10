Tanzania: A Reverend, His Two Wives Sent to Jail for One Year for Operating a Church Illegally

10 September 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Pamela Chilongola

Dar es Salaam — The Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court has today sentenced David Chirhuza (33) and three others from the Early Church of Lord Yeshwah to one year jail term or to pay a Sh2 million fine after finding them guilty of illegally operating a church in the city.

Others, who were convicted by the court are Ms Easther Sebuyange (27), Ms Kendewa (26), and Mr Samweli Samy (22).

The ruling was delivered by resident magistrate Augustina Mmbando.

Ms Mmbando ordered that after serving the sentence the four, who are Congolese, should be deported.

The four were facing two counts, staying in the country illegally and operating a church without a licence.

In both counts they were sentenced to serve a one year jail term or to pay Sh1 million fine each.

