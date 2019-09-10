Ghana: Stinking Drains Engulf Abossey Okai

About three houses at Abossey Okai and the road stretching from Kaneshie to the Obetsebi Lamptey-roundabout in Accra have been partly flooded by stinking drainage water.

The water that has been overflowing from the drainage system underneath the stretch for weeks, is fast widening existing potholes on the road, worsening vehicular traffic and causing inconvenience for commuters.

According to engineers currently trying to salvage the situation, plastic waste had clogged the underground drainage system, causing the water therein to overflow.

When Ghanaian Times visited the scene yesterday tonnes of plastic waste had been removed from some outlets of the drainage as the water was being pumped out to pave the way for the removal of more waste.

It was observed that some drivers were compelled to drive through the water-filled potholes, splashing the puddle on pedestrians and traders while others in their attempt to dodge the potholes joined the other lane and worsened the gridlock in the area.

Traders and commuters also stood health risks due to the reeking smell they were compelled to inhale. To avoid the stench, however, some of them covered their noses.

Occupants of one of the affected homes pointed out that they had created channels for the water to flow out of their compound, though their strategy appeared ineffective since the water kept flowing onto their compounds.

Hajia Ansau Ibrahim, a resident said the problem had been recurring for more than four years but city authorities had failed to find lasting solution, despite numerous reports to them.

"Sometimes we cannot sleep when the place floods, it is worse in the rainy season. Sometimes the water enters our rooms through the bathrooms. We beg the government to help us resolve this situation once and for all," she said.

Emmanuel Boamah, an engineer, engaged by the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly, who was on site to supervise repair works, said the plastics could only be removed after the water was impelled out.

He said tonnes of plastic waste choked the drainage system from various adjoining drains from homes and shops around Abossey Okai and Kaneshie.

The Director of Administration of the Ablekuma Central Assembly, Emmanuel Asamoah, said the assembly was working around the clock to solve the problem.

However, he said it would take about two weeks to bring the situation under control after which permanent situation would be found.