Ghana: Graphic Launches 'Regional Spotlight'

Wa — The Graphic Communication Group Limited (GCGL) has launched a new addition to the variety of items in its daily newspaper, Graphic, dubbed, the "Regional Spotlight."

This section of the Daily Graphic newspaper would be used to project issues happening in the various regions across the country.

The novelty would also help to bring the various regions into the limelight by sharing with the world their endowments, potentials as well as culture, to enhance development of the area as well as bridge the gap between the vulnerable and strong in society.

The Director of News at the GCGL, Ms Mavis Kitcher stated this at the Upper West Edition of the launch at Wa over the weekend. The launch which brought together traditional leaders, heads of the various public and private departments, students and clients of the GCGL, was also used as a way to renew the solidarity among the clients.

Ms Kitcher indicated that the decision to include the aspect of the regional spotlight in the Daily Graphic was conceived by the board of the company and aimed at improving the lot of not only its client, but the entire nation.

For his part, the Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih underscored that the role of the media in national development could not be over emphasized and needed to be allowed to operate in freedom and free from interference so that they could communicate effectively, objectively, balanced and fairly, accurate information to their audience.

"To achieve the desired results that we are all yearning for with regards to championing and propagating developmental issues of our region to the world, it is important that the media be free and independent, have the capacity to reflect diverse views and have the ability to report accurately on various subjects while remaining accountable", he stated.

The minister expressed delight in the quest of the newspaper to use the column of the regional spotlight to highlight developmental issues in the various regions for necessary development and stated that it would facilitate equitable development across the nation.

"Let me be quick to indicate that the government is working assiduously to promote improvement in every sector of the region. With the commissioning of the new regional hospital which was handed over to the Ministry of Health, administrative processes are far advanced to register and license the hospital and also get the needed commodities and regulatory authorities to make it run as a full hospital."

He reiterated that African World Airlines would commence commercial flights from the Wa Airport on October 15, 2019 and stated that the move was going to make the region easily accessible to investors and other persons who would want to visit.