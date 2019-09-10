Ghana: Govt Policies, Programmes More Impactful - Information Minister

10 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Techiman — The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, yesterday said that it is only the current government under the Fourth Republic which has undertaken more impactful policies and programmes that are benefiting more Ghanaians.

According to him, policies such as Free Senior High School (SHS), Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJs) among others were making the needed impact and reducing poverty.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah was speaking at the 4th Regional Town Hall meeting at Techiman.

It was held under the theme "Accounting for financial sector resolution, jobs and agriculture."

The Information Minister, revealed that it would cost the government GH¢14 billion for the banking sector reforms which included payment of depositors' funds.

Giving reasons for the banking sector clean-up, the Deputy Chief Manager of Banking Supervision Department of Bank of Ghana, Mustapha Sarbeng, said, some the financial institutions granted huge unrecoverable loans and engaged in excessive high risk taking coupled with poor corporate governance and low capital.

As a result, they became insolvent; necessitating government's intervention through the Central Bank to revoke their license and re-organise some and allow the Ghana Commercial Bank to take over GTbank and Capital Bank.

It became necessary for Bank of Ghana also to consolidate five banks including Royal Bank, Beige Capital Bank, and Premium Bank amongst others", he said.

According to the BoG official, who spoke on behalf of the Governor of BoG, Dr Ernest Addison, so far, licenses of 420 financial institutions including 347 micro finances had been revoked by August 16, 2019.

Going forward to ensure effective banking services and make sure depositors savings are not lost, government he said was going to launch this month, what is called Deposit Protection Corporation, so that in the event that there is deficiency in financial service sector, depositors can fall on to recoup some of their savings.

Dwelling on employment generation by the government the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, stated that the employment rate had reduced from 11.9 per cent in 2015 to 7.1 per cent in 2019.

He said the Planting for Food and Jobs, alone had accounted for about 1.5 million jobs across the country. The Employment Minister said, together with NVTI, the Ministry would soon roll out proficiency test for artisans and also create a directory to sharpen their skills as well as ensure easy access to their services, saying gainful employment was not only about having jobs in the formal sector.

Other speakers at the forum highlighted various projects and programmes being implemented by the government to better the lot of Ghanaians to give them hope for the future.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.