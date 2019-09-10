Ghana: Work On 5KM Anomabo Sea Defence Wall Begins

Anomabo — Preparatory works are underway at Anomabo in the Central Region for the construction of a five-kilometre sea defence wall to halt tidal wave devastation in the coastal community and adjoining ones.

The "Anomabo Coastal Protection Project" is envisaged to curtail ongoing erosion of the beach that has paved the way for the sea to destroy several houses in the Mfantseman municipality with many others currently at risk.

Already, Q3 Company Limited, a wholly Ghanaian owned construction firm that would work on the four-year project has cleared part of the Anomabo beach of debris and graded the area.

It has also brought on site various machinery including graders, excavators and tractors that would be used for the project while it has started piling on site, rocks that would be used for the construction.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to cut the sod in the coming weeks for work to commence in earnest.

These came to light on Saturday when the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan and other stakeholders inspected ongoing preliminary works.

He told journalists that the project was in response to the needs of the residents not only in Anomabo but Biriwa, Egyaa and Moree where the wall is expected to stretch to.

He said other coastal protection projects were at various stages of completion along the Kafodzidzi to Elmina seafront in the Komenda-Edina- Eguafo-Abirem Municipality.

Aside disaster prevention, Mr Duncan said the project would create direct and indirect employment for residents of the area and boost local economy as soft materials would be acquired from the region.

Impressed with an assurance from the construction firm that it would finish the work in less than three years, he charged the company to deliver on its promise without compromising on quality work.

The Regional Minister assured Q3 Company Limited of the needed collaboration at all levels to enable them work smoothly and as scheduled.

Crisler Ankrah, Projects Director of the construction company said once the sod cutting was performed, the company "hopes to execute the project as fast as practicable "to alleviate challenges in the coastal communities.

He said aside the equipment already on site; more would be brought aboard adding that the presence of quarry, about 13-kilometre away, where the rocks would be sourced, would help expedite action on the project.

He rebuffed allegations that the company lacked the capacity for the project, saying the firm had the competence, human resource and machinery and was poised for action.

The sight of the equipment brought joy to the residents as relief to their age-old problem was near.