South Africa: National Commissioner Applauds the Arrest of Three Suspects Including Two Alleged Police Killers in Cape Town

10 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Last night members from the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) arrested two suspects for the murder of a Warrant Officer in Mfuleni and an attempted murder on a colleague.

The 52-year-old Warrant Officer and his colleague, a 29-year-old Constable of the SAPS Mfuleni police station were on patrol duty at about 22:00 on Sunday night when they were both shot by a suspect or suspects they confronted outside a tavern in Diepwater, Wesbank, Mfuleni.

The Warrant Officer was shot in the head and succumbed to his wound an hour later in hospital while the Constable, who was shot in the neck, is still in hospital.

Yesterday afternoon, Flying Squad members followed up information that the suspects were in the Delft area and they managed to arrest a 25-year-old male who was being sought on a double murder which was also perpetrated in the Mfuleni area recently. He was accompanied by the other two suspects at the time of his arrest, who both managed initially to evade arrest. In further pursuit of the suspects, AGU members managed to track them both last night and arrested them. The suspects aged 30 and 31 are expected to make their court appearance in Blue Downs Magistrate's court tomorrow, together with the 25-year-old who is detained on the unrelated double murder.

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole has applauded the members for their speedy response in tracing these suspects.

"The importance of the immediate mobilization of the 72-hour Activation Plan cannot be overemphasized. Its effectiveness has once again been proven following the speedy arrest of the three suspects," said General Sitole.

This case has since been taken over by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (The Hawks).

We continue to appeal to anyone who has information on crime to please contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.