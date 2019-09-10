South Africa: National Commissioner Applauds the Arrest of Three Suspects Including Two Alleged Police Killers in Cape Town

press release

Last night members from the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) arrested two suspects for the murder of a Warrant Officer in Mfuleni and an attempted murder on a colleague.

The 52-year-old Warrant Officer and his colleague, a 29-year-old Constable of the SAPS Mfuleni police station were on patrol duty at about 22:00 on Sunday night when they were both shot by a suspect or suspects they confronted outside a tavern in Diepwater, Wesbank, Mfuleni.

The Warrant Officer was shot in the head and succumbed to his wound an hour later in hospital while the Constable, who was shot in the neck, is still in hospital.

Yesterday afternoon, Flying Squad members followed up information that the suspects were in the Delft area and they managed to arrest a 25-year-old male who was being sought on a double murder which was also perpetrated in the Mfuleni area recently. He was accompanied by the other two suspects at the time of his arrest, who both managed initially to evade arrest. In further pursuit of the suspects, AGU members managed to track them both last night and arrested them. The suspects aged 30 and 31 are expected to make their court appearance in Blue Downs Magistrate's court tomorrow, together with the 25-year-old who is detained on the unrelated double murder.

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole has applauded the members for their speedy response in tracing these suspects.

"The importance of the immediate mobilization of the 72-hour Activation Plan cannot be overemphasized. Its effectiveness has once again been proven following the speedy arrest of the three suspects," said General Sitole.

This case has since been taken over by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (The Hawks).

We continue to appeal to anyone who has information on crime to please contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence.