South Africa: Firefighters Paint Their Faces Black and Blue

10 September 2019
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Thamsanqa Mbovane

About 60 fire fighters and social workers protested in the city centre of Port Elizabeth on Tuesday afternoon against violence against women.

The teams from Working On Fire, Working For Water and High Altitude workers said they come from Kouga municipality, operating under the Department of Environmental Affairs. Their placards read: "Only cowards abuse women" and "There is no excuse for women abuse" and "Kwanele" (enough is enough). They held dozens of black balloons representing mourning and had painted their faces red and black to symbolise bruising and abuse of women by men.

The sound of heavy boots could be heard in the city centre as they sang, "Bambulele uNomathemba (they killed Nomthemba) and whistled while passers by watched.

The protesters said they came from Van Stadens and Tsitsikamma on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth.

Siphokazi Jack, a Social Development practitioner for Working On Fire, said: "We are off duty but fighting all forms of evil is part of our work."

"As social workers, we deal a lot with these cases. We are in support of all victims. We say enough is enough."

"We want men not to see women as something to beat, abuse and kill."

"We are here to put our foot down, saying enough is enough," said Siyamthanda Mavikela, a drought relief worker, said. "We want South Africa to come together and be normal."

Firefighters and social workers marched in Port Elizabeth in support of the movement against gender-based violence. Photo: Thamsanqa Mbovane.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Amy'Leigh Kidnapping 'Mastermind' Appears in South African Court
Lifestyle of South Africa's Malema Funded by Stolen Millions?
Tanzania To Crack Down on Illegal Immigrants
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.