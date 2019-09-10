South Africa: SA Seeks Extradition of Alleged Assassins of Rwandan Intelligence Chief

10 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority has issued warrants for the arrest of two of the four alleged murderers of former Rwandan intelligence chief Patrick Karegeya in 2013.

After a delay of nearly six years, the NPA has begun the process of extraditing suspected murderers Ismael Gafaranga and Alex Sugira, both Rwandan citizens, from Rwanda, according to former NPA star prosecutor Gerrie Nel, head of AfriForum's private prosecuting unit.

At a Randburg Magistrate's Court hearing on the case in May 2019, the chief investigating officer in the case disclosed that the SA police believed the Rwandan government was behind Karegeya's murder. And that was why Pretoria had tried to extradite them from Rwanda shortly after the murder.

Police dockets showed that the SA police believe that Gararanga, Sugira and two other hit men were sent from Rwanda late in December 2013 to kill Karegeya, who had fallen out with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and fled to South Africa a few years before.

Karegeya was allegedly lured into a room in the plush Michelangelo Hotel in Sandton on 31 December 2013 and strangled with a curtain cord. His body was only found the next day, by which time the alleged assassins had...

