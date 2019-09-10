South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Possession of Mandrax

10 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

During the weekend Members of Aliwal North Cluster Operational Command Centre (COCC), conducted an information driven Operation in Maletswai Area, Vula Vala, Aliwal North.

A house was identified where a known drug dealer sells Mandrax tablets and is known within the community for his dealings.

In the early hours of the morning, the members followed up the information at Vula Vala, Aliwal North. Upon their arrival, the dealer had the burglar gate locked. Members knocked, and were answered by a male person and his girlfriend. After numerous attempts of asking the owner of the house to open the burglar, it was opened and it was then that it was discovered that the Mandrax Tablets were thrown into a green bucket with urine inside. Cst Phooko managed to retrieve a fair amount of the Mandrax Tablets, before they all dissolved.

Both suspects were arrested and detained for possession of drugs at the Maletswai Police station.

The acting Cluster Commander, Colonel Mpho Rabela thanked the community for providing the positive information and for the SAPS in claiming back our space in the community. People cannot continue with these criminal activities with no consequences to their conduct.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

