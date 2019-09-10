South Africa: Man in Court for Murder of Girlfriend

10 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

An operation conducted by Cato Manor detectives produced positive result when they arrested a 42-year-old wanted murder suspect. Police had been searching for the suspect after he allegedly killed his girlfriend in Cator Manor and went in hiding.

When police receive information that the suspect was hiding with relatives in Hluhluwe, they wasted no time and proceeded to the said place. On arrival they found out that suspect had already fled the area to other relatives in Inanda. Police continued with their investigation and on 6 September 2019, they proceeded to Inanda where the suspect was arrested and charged for the murder of his girlfriend. He appeared at the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court yesterday.

It is alleged that on 20 August 2019 at 18:00, the victim (32) was at her boyfriend's place of residence at Bothi Dladla Road in Cato Manor, when she was allegedly stabbed and her throat was slit. The victim body was found by the suspect's brother in their room and the suspect was nowhere to be found. Police were called and a case of murder was opened at Cato Manor police station for investigation.

