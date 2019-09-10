Sudan: Sovereignty Council's Delegation Arrives in Medani

Medani — A delegation from the Sovereignty Council comprising Hassan Mohamed Idris, Ayesha Musa Al-Saeed, Dr Sidiq Tawer and Ragaa Nicola arrived in Medani Tuesday on one-day visit where they were received by caretaker Wali of Gezira State, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Hannan Ahmed Sebair , director of the state police, commander of the First Infantry Brigade , director of General Intelligence Service and executive officials.

The delegation came to Gezira State with purpose of providing assistance and needs for people who have been affected by floods and rainfalls in Managil Locality.