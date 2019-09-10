Sudan: Hamdok to Juba Thursday

10 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister , Dr Abdalla Hamdok is due to leave to South Sudan State Thursday in his first external visit after formation of the transitional government

Minister of Culture and Information and the government Official Spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Salih said the Prime Minister would be accompanied by ministers of Foreign, Interior , trade , industry and energya nd mining , disclosing that the visit will discuss bilateral relation and horizons of joint cooperation between Khartoum and Juba as well as efforts being made by Juba on achievement of peace in Sudan

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

