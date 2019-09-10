Sudan: Hamdok Heads to Juba Next Thursday

Khartoum,Sep10(SUNA)-Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok will head next Thursday to South Sudan state in his first foreign visit after the formation of the transitional government.

The Minister of Culture and Information, Government Spokesperson, Faisal Mohammed Saleh explained that the ministers of foreign affairs, interior, trade, industry and energy and mining will accompany the prime minister in his visit to Juba.

Ha pointed out that the visit will discuss bilateral relations, mutual cooperation between Khartoum and Juba, besides Juba's efforts to bring peace to Sudan.