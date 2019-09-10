South Africa: North West Treasury Convenes Post Audit Action Plan Workshop

10 September 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The office of Provincial Accountant General in the Provincial Treasury convened departments in the province for a 3-day workshop that is focused on improving audit outcomes.

The workshop provided a platform to Chief Financial and Risk Officers in different departments to engage on the findings that were identified during audit period. The Post Audit Action Plan (PAAP) outlines steps each department intends to take, to remedy and improve audit outcome in departments.

The workshop is also necessitated by recent audit outcomes, and also sought to ensure that risks associated with the reconfiguration of provincial departments that could have an effect on the next audit season are managed and addressed during the 2019/20 financial year. One of the resolutions agreed upon at the workshop is that the Provincial Accountant General and Chief Financial Officers of departments will work together to ensure that the transfer of functions does not lead to negative audit findings.

Officials from departments were encouraged by Mr Johan van Schalkwyk, the Deputy Business Executive from Auditor-General SA, to seriously reflect on each of their departments' findings that negatively impact on service delivery and their audit outcomes; to work on them so as to improve performance and to be more accountable. "As public servants you have the power to change the face of public service. You have decision making powers and the people of North West rely on you to do right by them" van Schalkwyk said.

Post Audit Action Plans are developed as a response to the Auditor-General's management report which identified internal control deficiencies in different departments. Each department is mandated to submit their final plan by the end of September 2019 to the Provincial Treasury according to their critical areas of focus, which has to include remedial actions the department will implement to avoid negative findings that could lead to unfavorable audit results.

The workshop served also as a reminder to the departments about the support programmes that the Provincial Treasury will be implementing in order to promote accountability and enforcement of remedial actions as per the Audit Actions Plans. This process and programme is in line with the pronouncement made by the MEC for Finance, Ms Motlalepula Rosho during her Provincial Budget Appropriation.

Issued by: North West Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

