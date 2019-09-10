South Africa: MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko Sets Eyes On Building Clean, Accountable Government

press release

Gauteng MEC for Finance and e-Government, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko says under the GPT Head of Department and her leadership, they aim to set an example for the rest of the provincial government departments and entities in the implementation and effecting consequence management.

This applies particularly where Auditor General continues to raise repeat and adverse findings and no corrective or remedial action including advice is implemented.

MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko mentioned this during the tabling the 2019/20 Budget Vote of GPT last month.

According to Nkomo-Ralehoko, clean audits have increased, and all the departments and entities have achieved unqualified audits. In the 6th Administration 5-year term, she says more should be done to ensure the government is anchored on ethical leadership and conduct, through the promotion of clean governance and improved accountability to various stakeholders especially the public.

"As you would know, the Public Audit Act has been amended accordingly to give effect to binding action and certification of action including criminal liability by the Auditor General in the PFMA audit period going forward," she said to delegates gathered at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko furthered highlighted that R174 million had been allocated to Financial Governance in the tabled budget to achieve the following objectives:

increase clean and unqualified audits,

improve compliance with financial norms and standards,

modernize financial management systems,

improve efficiencies on management and processing of forensic cases, and

promote electronic invoice submission across all departments to ensure that suppliers particularly small businesses track invoices once submitted and are paid within 15 to 30 days.

Furthermore, R130 million has been allocated to Gauteng Audit Services to implement particularly specialised audits, focusing on performance, risk and compliance.

Province:

Gauteng

Issued by: Gauteng Provincial Treasury