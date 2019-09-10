South Africa: Gauteng Roads and Transport Introduces Investigators to Jabu Baloyi's Family

9 September 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure has paid the family of the late Jabulani Baloyi a visit to update them about the support that he committed to provide the family in an earlier meeting this month.

Mamabolo was joined by Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Ms Bavelile Hlongwa and a team from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to also provide updates relating to investigations of the murder.

"Our meeting today is a follow up to the one we had with the family shortly after the tragic death of Jabu earlier this month. We thought we should give them space to mourn the loss of their loved one without us coming and going in the residence," said Mamabolo.

Ms Hlongwa and Mamabolo together with the police leadership introduced a team of investigators from IPID who will be leading the investigation into the circumstances that led to the shooting and killing of Mr Baloyi.

Baloyi was killed in the CBD of Tshwane two weeks ago during clashes between taxi operators and a group that is alleged to be participating in drug trade in the area.

"We are grateful for the quick response we are getting from the police in finding the truth about what led to Jabu's death. I strongly believe that this is important in the process of the family finding healing," said Deputy Minister Hlongwa.

Investigators will be constantly liaising with the family to ensure that they keep Baloyi's loved ones up to date with the progress of the probe.

Government has restated its commitment to provide support to the family, who lost their sole bread winner in the home.

